Team Ukraine hits the ice at Bell Capital Cup as war continues back home

Stittsville was the setting for a Ukrainian U13 hockey team's first-ever international game on Friday.

Many of the young athletes travelled from Kiev to play in the tournament, arriving just days before Russia launched its largest barrage yet on cities across Ukraine.

The 23rd annual Bell Capital Cup continued Friday at the Sensplex arena. More than 200 minor hockey teams are facing off – many from other continents.

Right-winger Stefan Garbarenko’s thoughts were with his family back home as he prepared for the match.

"I wanted to call my grandma, and brother and sister but because of the time, they are probably asleep or busy," he said. "It was very hard."

Despite the hardships, he is looking forward to the games ahead.

"I’m feeling very excited about the tournament. I want to win," he said.

That excitement was shared by Ukrainian communities that came out to support Stefan and his team in their debut match against the Ottawa Jr. 67s on the Bell Sensplex arena.

One Ukrainian family cheering loudly in the stands says it was important to let these kids know they have friends here on this side of the globe.

"The away teams especially need some courage," said Yaroslav Mareds. "They need people that cheer for them. They need something to play for."

"People unite around different ideas and hockey is one of them," said Peter Mareds.

Some Ottawa locals say they feel the same.

"My parents are Ukrainian and I still have family there, so when I found out Ukraine was coming to play hockey it was kind of a no-brainer that I would come out and support them,” one spectator said.

The community support follows a special opening ceremony Thursday, where the boys received a visit from Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv.

"Boys from Dnipro, Kyiv and Kremenchuk continue to play hockey during the war time!" Kovaliv wrote on social media. "Encouraged by their determination!"

Happy to join @bellcapitalcup and welcome 🇺🇦U13 Ukrainian team in Ottawa with their first play!

Boys from Dnipro, Kyiv and Kremenchuk continue to play hockey during the war time! Encouraged by their determination!

Wishing good luck!! ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/JkcagQJlPX — Yulia Kovaliv (@kovaliv_y) December 29, 2023

For Stefan, he says he is going into the next few days ready to take on all challenges.

"I’m confident because our team also has some very good strategies," he said. "We will try our best."

Team Ukraine did fall to the Jr. 67s 5-1 Friday, but team officials remain optimistic, promising it will be all uphill from here as they head into their next matches.

The team plays again Saturday afternoon at the Bell Sensplex going up against Westchester Express at 2:45 p.m.