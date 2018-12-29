Changing the face of hockey, a team from Beijing is dominating Canadian competition at the Bell Capital Cup.

Max Hu and the China Winter Sports Hunters represent the future of their sport in China. This week the Major Atom ‘A’ 9 and 10 year old boys and girl are proving the game of hockey has truly gone international.

“I think it's an emerging market for hockey in China now. Many kids, younger kids play hockey right now.” said Head Coach Brain Hu.

Many of these youngsters have only been playing the sport for 3 years. Saturday morning, the team defeated the Osgoode Richmond Romans 11-0; winning all four round-robin games by a combined score of 27-4.

“It's fun. We need to win and score more.” said Max Hu

Inspired by the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the children hope to one day represent their country on the biggest stage in sports. Their parents watched proudly from the stands.

“Yeah for the kids it's a dream and now it's come true. “ said father Ji-Yang Wang.

After locking up the top spot following round-robin play, the Winter Sports Hunters hope to play in the championship final game Sunday night at Canadian Tire Centre.