TD Place Stadium to become golf course for a few days in August

TD Place Stadium is normally home to football and soccer, but for a few days in August, golf balls will be flying about.

Normally home to the Ottawa Redblacks and Atlético Ottawa, the football and soccer stadium will become a nine-hole golf course Aug. 10 to 13 for an event called "The Links at Lansdowne."

The event will see staggered platforms set up around the concourse and seating area. Golfers will have two shots per hole to aim for large targets on the turf.

It costs $80 per golfer, including taxes and fees, and golfers must bring their own clubs—up to three. Woods, drivers, and long-irons are not allowed, only 9-irons through sand wedges. Bags are also not permitted. Balls will be provided on site.

The event will go on rain or shine.

There will also be a "19th hole" at the south main concourse with a bar, food, and golf on TV to visit afterwards.

Details on how to register a foursome can be found on the TD Place website.