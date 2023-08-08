Taylor Swift fans wait for verified access codes as ticket sales approach

When the pop singer left Canada off its initial world tour announcement, heartbroken Swifties had to 'shake it off'.

But on Wednesday when tickets go on sale, select Taylor Swift fans will have a chance to snatch a coveted ticket to her eras concert in Toronto next November.

“Most of my friends aren't from Ottawa but we all signed up for a different day so we all gave the highest chance at getting tickets,” said Taylor swift fan Phoenix Stinson.

The Ottawa resident knows 'all too well' the challenges that come with snagging tickets to seeing the pop singer live in concert.

“if I don’t get it I will be devastated but if i do, it will be the time of my life,” she said.

Ticketmaster opening sales tomorrow at 11 am with Toronto hosting to all six shows in November next year.

Now, seeing swift in concert is just in Stinson’s 'wildest dreams', but she's relying on 'karma' to make it happen.

“I was trying to go to her U.S. Tour date and I’m a university student so I don't have that money but I decided it doesn't matter for Toronto I will go,” she said.

The demand across the country is expected to be high.

Canada doesn’t have large enough facilities other than Toronto. I don’t doubt that all six nights will be sold out. They’re not fools when it comes to figuring out how many nights and what the dollar price of their tickets are,” said economist Moshe Lander.

It's a 'delicate' situation though. Only a limited number of fans who registered ahead of time will receive a code by email to access tickets. Ticketmaster using a registration process to weed out bots and scalpers.

It's speculated that specific time slots will be assigned, to help deal with the crush of ticket buyers.

The date you signed up for first and second choice are going to be the dates that the on sale happens. Instead of 30 thousand potential people going online for six shows it looks like its going to be scattered,” said music industry expert Eric Alper.

He suggests filling out your information early and do not refresh your browser. If you do, you will could get knocked out of the cue and may be out of luck.