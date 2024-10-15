Taylor Drift or Plowy McSnow Plow? Voting opens to name 24 Ottawa snowplows

Ottawa residents can now vote to name 24 snowplows for the winter, with possible names including Fast and Furious, Jon Bon Snowvi, Plowalicious Plowmeister, Plowy McSnow Plow or Taylor Drift.

The City of Ottawa is inviting residents to vote on 48 possible names in the Name the Plow Campaign, with voting underway until Oct. 21.

In September, the city launched the ‘Name the Plow’ contest, inviting children and youth under the age of 16 to submit possible names for the snowplows ahead for the winter. The city will name 24 snowplows to mark Ottawa’s 24 wards.

"The campaign aims to raise awareness about snowplow safety among Ottawa’s children and youth while adding some fun to the winter season," the city said in a statement.

The city’s snowplow operators helped narrow down the names to a final list of 48 for final voting.

Other possible names for the city’s snowplows include Dashing Through with the Plow, Blizzard Boss, Frosty the Snowplow, Edward Blizzardhands, Plowasaurus Rex, Sherlock Snowmes and Pokey the Plow.

You can vote for the snowplow names on the City of Ottawa’s Engage Ottawa website.

Ottawa's snowplows and their operators clear 13,000 lane kilometres of roadway every winter.

In 2021, The Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry held a contest to name 16 plows. The names included Plowy McPlowFace, Clan MacPlowed, Truck Norris, David Snowie, Saltzing Matilda and Stormin' Glen Norman.