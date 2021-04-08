OTTAWA -- As Ontario enters a stay-at-home order for the next month starting Thursday, there is one consolation: the weather.

Environment Canada is calling for a string of summer-like days heading into this weekend.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. The UV index wil be 5, or moderate, so you may even want to break out the sunblock if you're spending extended time outdoors.

Friday will be even warmer, with a high of 23 C. There will be sun, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C.

Although people must stay home except for essential reasons under the new order, outdoor exercise close to home is allowed.

Things start to cool down slightly after Saturday, but the temperature will remain in the high teens. Sunday there's a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy and around 17 C.

The normal high at this time of year is 10 C, according to Environment Canada.