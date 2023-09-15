Tanker comes loose from truck on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

There are no reports of injuries after a tanker separated from a transport truck along Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario and drove into a field.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call for a tanker driving into a field along Hwy. 401 at Blue Church Road in Augusta Township at approximately 7 a.m. Friday.

"Always conduct a pre-trip inspection, and periodically when transporting goods and always note found defects," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Believed to be mechanical failure."