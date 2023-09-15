Tanker comes loose from truck on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
There are no reports of injuries after a tanker separated from a transport truck along Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario and drove into a field.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call for a tanker driving into a field along Hwy. 401 at Blue Church Road in Augusta Township at approximately 7 a.m. Friday.
"Always conduct a pre-trip inspection, and periodically when transporting goods and always note found defects," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Believed to be mechanical failure."
DEVELOPING | Metroland ends print editions of community papers, keeps regional dailies
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises more serious uses
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has partnered with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced they are separating after 27 years of marriage.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training
A group of health-care workers and patients have turned to Federal Court in an effort to overturn Health Canada's rejection of their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for professional training.
Molecule only produced by living things on Earth has been detected on an exoplanet: NASA
New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed that K2-18 b, an exoplanet nearly nine times the size of Earth, could be an example of a theorized class of planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, vast liquid oceans and the potential to support life.
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
N.B. premier to stay on as party leader and run in next election
N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs will stay on as PC leader and run in the next election.
Family loses $7K Europe trip due to passport issues
A Canadian family was 'devastated' to miss a trip to Europe and lose more than $7,000 last month because of a passport problem.
Suspect apprehended after Toronto high school placed into lockdown
Police have made an arrest following reports of a threat made to a Toronto high school.
Toronto poised to pilot parking machine removal as more users turn to app
The City of Toronto is reviewing whether it is worth keeping its 2,700 on-street parking metres as drivers increasingly turn to the mobile app to process their payments.
REM controls accessible to passengers on automated train to Montreal after vandalism
The owner of Montreal's new light-rail network says it is opening an investigation after a control panel cover on one of the trains was torn off, exposing all of the controls to operate the train.
Mandatory face mask guidelines return for MUHC health-care workers
Health-care workers at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) are once again required to wear face masks when caring for patients, according to a new directive.
Indigenous artwork lines the Mercier Bridge between Montreal and Kahnawake
The Honore-Mercier Bridge has lined both spans of the bridge with work from Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) artists since 2017. This year, eight artists from Kahnawake, two from Kanesatake and one from Oneida have work on display.
Sudbury police say driver was travelling 118 km/h over the speed limit
A 26-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with stunt driving following an incident overnight Wednesday.
What a drag story time is and why it matters
With increasing hate and harassment directed at drag performers in the last year, a Sudbury, Ont., drag queen is sharing their story to help foster understanding and acceptance.
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 7 — Crown to continue case
The Crown is expected to continue its case, calling more witnesses Friday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of murder in connection with the deaths of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues.
Police seek suspect in string of thefts
Elgin County OPP are looking to identify a suspect captured on surveillance footage after a string of thefts in Central Elgin.
Buzz kill: Mosquitos spoil fall fair kickoff
Midway operator Matt Fess concedes northern Ontario mosquitos have nothing on Rodney, Ont. Arriving Sunday night, Fess could not get over how thick the bugs were when compared to his last stop.
Homicide unit investigating after man shot at Winnipeg apartment building
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot dead at an apartment building in the city.
Manitoba government websites back up after outage
The Manitoba government’s websites are back up following an outage.
'Make a difference': The new initiatives encouraging Indigenous Manitobans to vote
A "Rock the Vote" campaign is underway ahead of the provincial election to encourage more Indigenous voters to exercise their democratic rights.
UW stabbing suspect makes brief appearance at Kitchener courthouse
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo made a brief appearance at the Kitchener courthouse Friday morning.
Officers interrupt break-in, arrest two of three suspects: Guelph police
Guelph police are still looking for one suspect after they say they interrupted a break-in while it was happening.
Threats found in Waterloo high school bathroom under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking into threats found in the bathroom of a high school in Waterloo.
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
University of Calgary student confirmed to be victim of fatal crash
The University of Calgary confirms a pedestrian who lost her life after being hit by a hatchback near the campus on Thursday was a student at the facility.
Downtown Calgary base jumping stunt very dangerous, police say
A video, shared on social media on Thursday, shows a group of people parachuting through the downtown core.
Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.
Police request public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl
The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing teenage girl.
Edmonton Libyan community fundraising to help those affected by deadly flood back home
Libyan Edmontonians are working to get supplies to family and friends who have been affected by flooding in the eastern part of their home country.
Canada's Plouffe twins eager for another shot at Olympics in 3x3 basketball
Signs of Katherine and Michelle Plouffe's competitiveness stem all the way back to before they were old enough to play on a basketball team.
Guns N' Roses coming to Edmonton in October
Rock and roll legends Guns N' Roses are coming to Edmonton.
83-year-old man charged in Chilliwack, B.C., double-homicide
Authorities have announced charges against an 83-year-old man following a double-homicide that shocked residents of a Chilliwack, B.C., trailer park earlier this week.
Vancouver city council approves 'Missing Middle' housing policy
Vancouver city council has voted to approve a proposal that would add 'missing middle' housing to low-density residential neighbourhoods.
'Offended' caller asks B.C. RCMP to remove man's camouflage pants
A pair of camouflage pants prompted an unusual request for RCMP assistance in B.C.'s West Kootenay region last week.
City of Regina now says there are no biohazards where city hall encampment was located
The City of Regina says it has determined there are no biohazards in the fenced-off portion of the city hall courtyard where an encampment was located earlier this year.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."