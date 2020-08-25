OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa's finance and economic development committee (FEDCo) will be debating next week whether to allow the Tanger Outlets mall in Kanata to open its stores on statutory holidays.

According to a document prepared for the meeting scheduled for Tues. Sept. 1, the mall's owner has applied for an exemption under the Retail Business Holidays Act.

Similar exemptions are in place in the ByWard Market, Downtown Rideau, Sparks Street, and the Glebe. If approved, this would be the first exemption for a suburban shopping centre.

City staff are recommending FEDCo approve the request.

"The exemption By-law would provide economic development opportunities for the local retail sector and other potential economic benefits to area hotels, restaurants and attractions," the report says.

If approved by FEDCo, the decision would go to full city council for final approval.

The Ottawa and District Labour Council says it is opposed to the request and will fight to have the request denied or repealed.

“There are a certain number of stat holidays that would allow families to spend together,” Ottawa and District Labour Council President Sean McKenny said in a statement on the council's website. “That was the whole design of (the provincial law) so that families could spend time together. Little by little that gets pulled away.”

McKenny also argues that extending shopping hours during the COVID-19 pandemic puts front-line retail workers at greater risk.

“It’s exposing these workers to another day of being confronted with COVID-19,” he said.

The labour council fought the 2016 decision to allow businesses in the Glebe to open on statutory holidays, but a provincial tribunal rejected its appeal.