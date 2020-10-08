OTTAWA --

The Tanger Outlets mall in Kanata will remain closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Ottawa and District Labour Council is appealing Council's decision to allow the west-end mall to open on statutory holidays. The labour council has filed an appeal with the Ontario Local Planning Appeal Tribunal to overturn Council's decision.

Last month, the Finance and Economic Development Committee unanimously approved a request from the outdoor shopping centre to open on statutory holidays. At Council, there was some opposition to the proposal, but it passed by a vote of 15-7. The exemption will allow the mall to open on New Year's Day, Family Day, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day and Thanksgiving Monday.

The Labour Council argued against RIOCAN Management Inc., who operates Tanger Outlets and its more than 70 stores.

ODLC President Sean McKenny says the labour council believes council’s decision was the wrong one and not just morally, but that their decision doesn't meet the Retail Business Holidays Act in order to grant an exemption.

Stores in downtown areas, such as the ByWard Market and the Glebe, are already allowed to stay open on statutory holidays. The exemption allows for businesses to operate on statutory holidays if they are within two kilometres of a tourist attraction.

The Canadian Tire Centre is within two kilometres of Tanger Outlets and is designated as a tourist attraction.

"We think now more than ever that the whole work-home-life balance has to be respected and we think that these are situations where it throws it out the window," says McKenny. "At a time when a pandemic has swept our nation our Mayor and some city councillors thought it a good idea and in the best interest of all to take statutory holidays away from front line workers - the vast majority who are working in precarious and minimum wage jobs."

Mall officials said they had received feedback from customers who arrived on holidays expecting to be able to shop, and were surprised when stores were closed.

The Ontario Local Planning Appeal Tribunal will schedule a hearing on the Ottawa and District Labour Council's appeal of Council's decision to allow Tanger Outlets to open on holidays.