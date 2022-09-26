Tampon Tuesday: Feminine hygiene products wanted

MOVE 100 and Carlingwood Shopping Centre are asking for your donations for Tampon Tuesday.

Starting on Tuesday until Oct. 11, you can visit Carlingwood Shopping Centre and bring a donation of pads and tampons to help the Ottawa Food Bank.

Feminine hygiene products are the least donated items to local food banks and shelters, despite being among the most requested items.

Last year, more than 700 pounds of feminine hygiene products were collected and distributed throughout the community.

For more details, you can visit MOVE 100's website.