OTTAWA -- Mother Nature will be kind to those today who head out to enjoy Winterlude or have tailgate plans for tonight's SuperBowl.

Environment Canada predicts periods of snow will end this morning and transition into a 30% chance of flurries for the rest of the day. In total the Ottawa region could see up to 2cm of snow today. Expect a high of -1C with a wind chill of -3C this afternoon.

A 30% chance of flurries continues into tonight, with the low falling to -5C and a wind chill of -7C.

Monday brings an unseasonably warm high of 5C with a mix of sun and cloud. The day will start off chilly with with a wind chill of -7C in the morning.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, cloudy skies with a high of -2C.