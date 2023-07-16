Talks resume in the Hydro Ottawa strike and cleaning up from the tornadoes: Five stories to watch this week
The cleanup continues after two tornadoes touched down in Barrhaven, the Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, and director James Cameron visits Ottawa.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Tornado cleanup continues
City of Ottawa crews will begin the curbside removal of tree and yard debris this week, as the cleanup continues from the two tornadoes that tripped through Barrhaven.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project confirms that two EF1 tornadoes with maximum winds of 155 km/h hit Barrhaven last Thursday, damaging homes and properties. The storm damaged trees and branches, leaving a trail of debris.
City officials say response teams were available through the weekend, and will begin curbside pickup for debris this week.
"Please ensure that any storm-related waste is kept separate when placing tree and yard debris at the curb for pickup," the city said on Friday.
The city of Ottawa says information on building permits, what to do about property damage, and how to temporarily fence off hazardous debris is available on the city's website.
No one was injured in the tornado.
Contract talks resume in Hydro Ottawa strike
Contract talks are set to resume on Monday between Hydro Ottawa and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, as the strike by nearly 400 workers nears the end of a third week.
The union began strike action on June 28 to back demands for a new contract, with workers without a contract since March 31.
"We're expecting to discuss unresolved employee safety concerns, workplace toxicity and getting a fair contract for IBEW Local 636 hydro workers," the union said on Twitter.
The union says safety concerns and staffing levels are some of the key issues. The IBEW Local 636 says low staffing levels are stretching workers, requiring them to work longer hours, especially during significant outage events.
Hydro Ottawa says its contract offer included a 13.6 per cent wage increase over four years.
The union representing Hydro Ottawa workers began strike action Wednesday, June 28, 2023 after workers rejected the utility's latest contract offer.
James Cameron's conversation on deep sea exploration
Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron and his lifelong mentor, scientist and explorer Joe MacInnis will be in Ottawa on Tuesday for the exhibit of "Pressure – James Cameron into the Abyss."
The exhibition at the Royal Geographical Society features Cameron's submersible that he solo piloted to the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean in 2012.
The event, called the "Magic of Mentoring" was organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and will be hosted by CTV's Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos. You can watch on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app between 3 and 4 p.m.
The exhibit will be open to the public from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays until Sept. 1
The exhibit features the gruelling conditions Cameron faced, such as physical water pressure and first-hand exposure to environmental impacts like overfishing, pollution and climate change.
World Cup kicks off
Ottawa's Vanessa Gilles and Team Canada kick off the Women's World Cup late Thursday night, as the ninth edition of the tournament begins in Australia and New Zealand.
This is the first World Cup to be co-hosted by two nations, and the first with an expanded field of 32 teams.
Canada is in Group B with Australia, Ireland and Nigeria.
Canada opens the tournament against Nigeria at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. You can catch the action on CTV and TSN.
Commissionaires Ottawa Open
The PGA Tour Canada is at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Ottawa this week for the Commissionaires Ottawa Cup.
The tournament runs from Monday to Sunday, including the four-round tournament and the Pro Am.
The tournament benefits Soldier On.
For information and tickets, visit https://ottawaopen.golf/. A single-day pass is $15, while a four-day pass is $45.
