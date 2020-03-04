OTTAWA -- The union representing English catholic teachers in Ontario says talks with the Province ended Wednesday evening without a deal, meaning their planned, province-wide strike will go ahead.

There are expected to be more talks Thursday.

Classes will be cancelled for students in three of the four major school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario Thursday, as teachers hold another one-day strike.

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA), as well as the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-Ontariens (AEFO), are holding a one-day strike to back demands for a new contract.

The job action comes two days after Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced changes to the government’s proposal for class sizes and mandatory e-learning.

Here’s a look at the school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario impacted by Thursday's strike action.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed due to the one-day strike by OECTA members.

The school closures include all regular school day activities, Co-op, OYAP, Dual Credit, home instruction, extra-curricular activities, field trips and clubs.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

All elementary and secondary school classes will be cancelled due to the one-day strike by the union representing French-language teachers.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario

Classes are cancelled for all elementary and secondary schools due to the one-day strike by AEFO members.

Before and after school programs for children ages 4 to 12 as well as programs for toddlers and preschoolers will be closed.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed due to the one-day strike by OECTA members.

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed.