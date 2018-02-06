

CTV Ottawa





La Machine, the popular musical performance featuring massive mechanical creatures could be making a comeback, according to Ottawa 2017 organizers.

Guy LaFlamme, the executive director for Ottawa 2017 returned from France, where he met with the production company behind La Machine.

“It definitely not a done deal, it will take quite a number of years to secure funding and come to an agreement with La Machine,” he said.

Last summer, an estimated 750,000 people took in the performance which cost roughly 4 to 5 million dollars. Most of the funding came from private partnerships and a grant for Canada 150.

This time LaFlamme says organizers would look to use private donations once again, as well as dollars from a new hotel tax levy.

If other cities are interested in having a show of their own, LaFlamme says they could also split the cost to ship the equipment needed.

The show could return as early as 2020, and would feature an entirely new storyline.

“It wouldn’t necissarily be with Long Ma and Kumo. They are in the process of developing new machines and (creators) would also be keen from La Machine to develop a totally new scenario, and totally new script,” LaFlamme said.

Organizers are looking for a venue to hold the large crowds the performance is likely to bring out. The ByWard Market and LeBreton Flats are both in the running.