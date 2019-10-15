

CTVNewsOttawa.ca staff





The Ottawa 67's will flashback to the 1990's this Friday with a Friends theme night.

The game against the Peterborough Petes will feature new jerseys, trivia and musical themes all connected to the television show Friends.

Friends is one of the most popular television sitcoms in history and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The 67's theme night is timely as Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram today with a photo featuring her former co-stars.

Last season, the 67's held a theme night based on the television show The Office.