OTTAWA -- The CAA is urging you not to physically distance from your car during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As residents of Ottawa and eastern Ontario continue to stay home to help limit the spread of COVID-19, that means many vehicles are spending extended periods of time in a parking spot.

A recent study by Waze found Ottawa users are driving 52 per cent fewer kilometres since February due to the pandemic.

CAA North & East Ontario warns having your vehicle sit for extended periods of time can be bad for its health.

“When a vehicle sits for an extended period of time, even a few days, rust can develop on the brake rotors, fluids get settled and flat spots can develop on the tires,” said CAA Automotive Operations Manager Mike Schmidt in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

“All of these can be noticeable even after just a few days of a vehicle sitting dormant.”

If your vehicle is sitting for an extended period of time, Schmidt recommends taking it for a spin about 30 minutes a week.

“Giving the vehicle a good run around the block allows the engine fluids to circulate, tire rotate and hitting the brakes will remove the developed surface rust on the brake rotors,” said Schmidt.

The CAA North & East says while not driving your vehicle can save on kilometres, it’s important to keep the wheels moving.

“The best thing you can do for your vehicle is obviously drive it,” says Schmidt.

The CAA warns gas can go stale, especially in older vehicles, so it’s important to start your engine to get the fluid moving. If your vehicle is going to be idle for more than 30 days, fill up the gas tank to help prevent moisture from building up in the fuel tank.

Schmidt also recommends keeping your tires properly inflated at all times.