Tainted drugs linked to at least one death in Renfrew County

A bad batch of drugs circulating in Renfrew County is the cause of at least one death in the region within the last week.

"We've had a death that we weren't able to recover," Renfrew County Paramedic Commander Gordon Perolli said.

"We've had a death where we were able to resuscitate them, and we've had several near deaths as well."

The Renfrew County Health Unit has issued an overdose alert for the Ottawa Valley due to the influx of tainted drugs.

"Currently, we've seen several cases where the user thought they were taking cocaine, but it seemed to be laced with something else potent like fentanyl."

Perolli says the drugs are being found in every walk of life throughout the county, and so far, there is no indication of where it is coming from.

"You can find them in any situation," says the Renfrew County paramedic.

"You can find people who are homeless, you can find people who seem to be familiar with drugs, and then you can find them in a normal suburban home where you wouldn't expect it."

At a community level, it is cause for major concern at places like The Grind, a community kitchen in Pembroke.

"We're dealing with the most vulnerable population and that includes individuals who are struggling with addiction and mental health," says Jerry Novak, executive director at The Grind.

Novak adds that tainted drugs are an issue that has been in the community for some time, and has been overshadowed by the pandemic. He says that he and his staff are prepared if a situation occurs.

"We have naloxone kits and trained staff here in the coffee house, also over on our client services side and at our transition house for men."

The health unit advises users to not do drugs alone, have a naloxone kit on hand, use low amounts at a slow rate, and to know your tolerance.

"Don't be afraid to call 9-1-1," Perolli said.

"You can't get in trouble if you call, and this could save people's lives."