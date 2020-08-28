RENFREW -- A bright orange food truck selling fresh, homemade tacos has rolled into the Renfrew fairgrounds.

TacoLand’s bestselling item, steak tacos, has been marinated for 24 hours before it’s even hit the grill, and “by the time it leaves the grill, the explosion of flavours in your mouth is terrific,” said Jose Ramirez, who co-owns TacoLand with his wife, Claryela Medina

Both Medina and Ramirez grew up in Mexico, and this is their first venture in the food industry.

“We want to let (customers) know a small part of the culinary art of our country. We want to let them know the true Mexican flavour with my grandmother's recipes,” Medina added.

She sources fresh, local ingredients, and takes pride in the quality of her handmade tortillas.

“There is nowhere in the Ottawa area, that I know of, that offers handmade tortillas. You order your tacos, and we make your tortilla (on the spot). The handmade tortillas give a really good flavour to the tacos,” Ramirez said.

The couple has lived in Renfrew for the past 18 months and have two girls, Sarah, 3 and Sophia, 11 months.

“We thought about having our own business in order to make our time easier and to be with our daughters every step of the way,” Medina said.

TacoLand did a trial run last year, opening for a few days during the Renfrew Fair in September 2019. Perhaps due to the excitement of opening week, Medina, who was pregnant at the time, started having labour pains on one of the busiest days of the fair, and had to be rushed to the hospital to deliver her second child.

Their friends swiftly offered to help run the food truck and babysit their oldest child, Sarah, preventing the business from closing for the day, while Medina was in labour.

Ramirez acknowledged community members in Renfrew had been very friendly and welcomed them with open arms. “Everybody is willing to help us, to lend a hand even if they didn’t know us. We’ve been blessed,” he said.

At a cost of $10, TacoLand serves a combo of two tacos and a pop. Their menu also offers shrimp, fish, chipotle chicken and pastor tacos (pork, bacon and pineapple), quesadillas and burritos. They also sell poutine, nachos, French fries, cheeseburgers and chicken fingers.

“All of our products, the salsas, tortillas, are freshly made on the day that you order them. It’s not a recipe you can find in a cookbook. It’s all authentic, fresh, it’s a whole entire process. It is a combination of our taste and what we like,” said Ramirez.

“It’s our culture passed on to us from both our grandparents,” he added. Even though you have to wait a little bit for the tacos to be ready, he said that “the wait is worth it.”

The opening this year has been delayed due to COVID-19, but since reopening in mid-August, they have enjoyed brisk sales, often selling out by 3 p.m.

Ramirez, 44, is currently a business developer for Sherwin-Williams in Ottawa, and helps his wife run the business on weekends. Medina studied marketing at the Universidad de Occidente in Mexico.

“We are very excited to serve you! We hope to meet your expectations, we have faith that you will love our little place because our main ingredients are love and dedication,” Medina said.

TacoLand’s food truck is plastered with fun sayings such as "Tacos up, pinkies out", "Running to the taco truck is my cardio'' and "My head says gym but my heart says tacos.'' The most prominent decal is one of a Mexican luchador (wrestler) as a tribute to Ramirez’s great-great-grandfather, who was a luchador.

Ramirez can sometimes be caught wearing a luchador mask, while serving their famous tacos.

TacoLand is located at 171 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Renfrew. Hours of operation are Thursdays to Saturdays from 12-5 p.m. Visit them on Facebook or call 343-333-1702.