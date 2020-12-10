OTTAWA -- Five years after Canada opened its doors through “Operation Syrian Refugees”, 29 people from 11 families are now Canadian citizens.

A special Canadian citizenship swearing-in ceremony was held on Thursday, virtually and online. The families that came to Canada as part of the operation sworn in as the newest Canadian citizens.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino said, "It is therefore perfectly fitting that we should celebrate the fifth anniversary of Operation Syrian Refugee by officially welcoming more of you to the family of Canadian citizenship."

Samer Al Jbawi and his family are among the group of proud new Canadians.

“Very emotional, special occasion for us,” Jbawi tells CTV News Ottawa.

Jbawi and his wife have had a long journey to get to this day since leaving Syria almost nine years ago.

"We had to leave because our house was bombed," said Jbawi.

From a bombed-out home, to living as a refugee in Jordan—he says he did it for his children.

"That’s why we left our country just for their future, just to give them a better life; I don’t want my children to grow up in an environment that’s full of conflict."

Jbawi, his wife and three children now start the next chapter of their lives as Canadian citizens.

"We can’t describe how happy we are; how proud we are, to be Canadians.”