Swoop launches new service from Ottawa to Halifax and Winnipeg

Swoop is taking off for Atlantic Canada and Winnipeg out of Ottawa for the first time, giving travellers new options for the summer travel season.

The airline, billed as Canada's 'ultra-low-cost airline," launched new service routes between Ottawa and Winnipeg and Ottawa and Halifax on Sunday.

The first Swoop flight left the Ottawa International Airport at 3:15 p.m. for Halifax, while a flight for Winnipeg is scheduled for Sunday evening.

Swoop's first flight from Halifax to Ottawa departed just before 4 p.m.

"Swoop's new non-stop service to Halifax offers another option as Ottawa-Gatineau vacationers look to explore Canada's beautiful east coast this summer," said Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport Authority president and CEO in a statement about the first flight from Halifax to Ottawa.

"We are delighted that YOW continues to factor in Swoop's growth plans and look forward to welcoming their passengers to our beautiful region."

Swoop says at peak frequency, it will operate daily flights from Ottawa to Halifax, while four flights a week will travel from Ottawa to Winnipeg.

In April, Swoop launched service to Edmonton, with five flights a week.