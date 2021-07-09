OTTAWA -- Swimming is not recommended at any of the city of Ottawa’s five beaches after Thursday’s rainfall, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The city collects water samples from Britannia Beach, Westboro Beach, Mooney’s Bay, Petrie Island East Bay and Petrie Island River beaches every day during the summer to test for E.coli bacteria.

When elevated E.coli levels are detected in the water, it’s more likely that other disease-causing organisms are also present, according to OPH. They can cause skin, ear, throat or gastro-intestinal illnesses.

More than 17 millimetres of rain fell in Ottawa on Thursday. OPH will not recommend swimming at beaches if there is a significant rainfall event.

Ottawa Public Health says if you choose to wade into the water, follow this advice: