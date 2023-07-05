Sweltering temperatures in Ottawa this week

The sweltering heat wave continues in the capital on Wednesday.

A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

The heat wave is expected to continue until Friday.

A heat warning is also in effect for much of southern and eastern Ontario and most of northern Ontario, and Gatineau.

The city of Ottawa has not announced any cooling centres, but says residents can visit air-conditioned city facilities, pools, beaches and splash pads.

Ottawa Public Health offers a list of places to cool off on its website.

OTTAWA FORECAST

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 32 C, humidex of 39.

There will be a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and this evening.

The overnight low will be 20 C.

Expect another scorching hot day in Ottawa on Thursday. The forecast calls for a high of 33 C and a humidex of 39.

Skies will stay clear for most of the day, but there will be some cloudy periods and a chance of showers tomorrow night. The overnight low will be 20 C.

Friday’s outlook is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C.

It will finally cool down Friday night – expect cloudy skies with a chance of showers and an overnight low of 14 C.