Sweltering temperatures in Ottawa this week
The sweltering heat wave continues in the capital on Wednesday.
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.
“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada said in a statement.
"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”
The heat wave is expected to continue until Friday.
A heat warning is also in effect for much of southern and eastern Ontario and most of northern Ontario, and Gatineau.
The city of Ottawa has not announced any cooling centres, but says residents can visit air-conditioned city facilities, pools, beaches and splash pads.
Ottawa Public Health offers a list of places to cool off on its website.
OTTAWA FORECAST
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 32 C, humidex of 39.
There will be a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and this evening.
The overnight low will be 20 C.
Expect another scorching hot day in Ottawa on Thursday. The forecast calls for a high of 33 C and a humidex of 39.
Skies will stay clear for most of the day, but there will be some cloudy periods and a chance of showers tomorrow night. The overnight low will be 20 C.
Friday’s outlook is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C.
It will finally cool down Friday night – expect cloudy skies with a chance of showers and an overnight low of 14 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Sweltering temperatures in Ottawa this week
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Police to provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case
Police are set to provide an update today on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Ukraine and Russia trade accusations of imminent attack on Europe's largest nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia accused each other Wednesday of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, which is located in southeastern Ukraine and occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims.
China accuses the U.S. of turning Taiwan into a powder keg with its latest sales of military equipment
China's Defense Ministry accused the United States of turning Taiwan into a powder keg on Wednesday with its latest sales of $440 million in military equipment to the self-governing island democracy.
Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new monarch
Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland is set to host its own event to mark the new monarch's accession to the throne.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
Forecasted to feel like 40 degrees across Ontario, Quebec, as heat wave continues
It is expected to feel like 40 degrees across large parts of Ontario and Quebec as a heat wave continues.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Atlantic
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days
Businesses in New Brunswick that rely on sunny skies are trying to not get too down about the weather these days.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
Toronto
-
Ontario says it's coming for 'scumbag' temp help agencies mistreating workers
Ontario will require temporary help agencies and recruiters to have a licence in order to operate in the province starting next year.
-
Kids Help Phone seeking help from AI tech to meet demand for mental health support
Kids Help Phone says it's turning to artificial intelligence to help respond to the 'enormous need' as more and more young people reach out for mental health help and support.
-
Toronto had least reliable transit service in the region in 2022: report
Toronto had the least reliable transit service in 2022 compared to other municipalities in the region, according to newly released transit report cards from the Toronto Region Board of Trade.
Montreal
-
Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist
Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident, and the driver of the truck will not face charges.
-
Cyclist struck and injured by bus near fatal collision in Montreal on Tuesday
A second cyclist was hit by a large vehicle two blocks from where one was killed on Tuesday in the afternoon. The 56-year-old man, however, did not suffer serious injuries.
-
Quebecor pulls all its ads from Facebook and Instragram
Quebecor is pulling all of its ads from Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms, effective immediately, to protest the tech giant's pressure tactics.
Northern Ontario
-
All of Ontario under fire ban as 80 wild fires burn across the province
There are currently at least 80 wildfires burning in Ontario.
-
Many Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government this week. Here's what to know
Many Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the federal government this week alongside their tax credit.
-
Ontario bans contractor after problems with North Bay-area dam project
An Ontario construction company is embroiled in a lawsuit with the province over the construction of a North-Bay area dam – and the province’s decision to bar the company from bidding on future contracts.
London
-
Child dies after being struck by vehicle
The St. Thomas Police Service has revealed a child has been killed and several other people injured after a vehicle struck a number of pedestrians.
-
Two London tow truck companies have had business license suspended
Two tow truck operators have had their business licenses suspended by the City of London following charges of excessive speed and stunt driving.
-
Biker Enforcement Unit news conference on Wednesday
Several local police services will be holding a joint news conference on Wednesday to address an investigation led by the OPP led Biker Enforcement Unit.
Winnipeg
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Kitchener
-
Gender studies class targeted in stabbing attack will continue this week: University of Waterloo
Six days after three people were stabbed during a University of Waterloo gender studies class, the university says the course will continue this week.
-
'Most people look forward to retirement, we buy a hockey team': Long-time friends become owners of GOJHL team
A group of long-time friends have pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
-
Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings rescheduled
The bail hearing for the man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last week has been pushed to July 11.
Calgary
-
'Looks almost like a meteor crash': Central Alberta tornado estimated among Alberta's strongest
A Canada Day tornado that tore through parts of central Alberta is estimated to be one of the strongest in the province's history.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 150 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
Saskatoon
-
'His dream came true': Saskatoon Special Olympian knocks down the competition in Germany
Saskatoon's Ian Cushon just returned home from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and he has some hardware to show for it.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue several people after campus roof collapse
Emergency crews blocked off Wiggins Avenue following a construction accident at the Murray Library building on the University of Saskatchewan campus on Tuesday.
-
Sask. Ministry of Education criticized for inadequate response to complaints
A recent report from Saskatchewan's ombudsman says provincial Ministry of Education is unprepared to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
Edmonton
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 150 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Edmonton single-use item bylaw to remain in effect despite early 'inconveniences'
While some customers of businesses affected by Edmonton's new single-use item bylaw that mandates a 15-cent charge for paper bags find it 'inconvenient,' the city has no plans to change it so soon into its implementation.
Vancouver
-
Coroner's inquest begins into death of man shot by RCMP sniper
A Coroner's inquest into the death of a well-known British Columbia homeless advocate began in Burnaby Tuesday, more than three-and-a-half years after he was killed by an RCMP sniper during a standoff in Lytton.
-
'It does not make sense at all': Steveston residents furious over proposed storage facility
A proposed two-storey storage facility in Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood is sparking outrage among nearby residents.
-
BC Ferries CEO addresses Canada Day weekend chaos
An out-of-commission vessel will be back in service along a popular route this week but the CEO of BC Ferries says that doesn’t necessarily mean an end to the frustration for summer travellers on busy routes and holiday weekends.
Regina
-
Traffic stop for illegally tinted windows led to opium bust, Sask. RCMP say
A simple traffic stop near Indian Head led to officers seizing a total of 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods.
-
Sask. Ministry of Education criticized for inadequate response to complaints
A recent report from Saskatchewan's ombudsman says provincial Ministry of Education is unprepared to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
-
City to consider allowing alcohol in Regina public parks
The City of Regina's Executive Committee is looking to approve a motion to allow public consumption of alcohol in the city's public parks.