PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Despite the long summer days starting to draw shorter, the Ontario SPCA is still asking animal lovers to get out a break a sweat for their pets.

The charity organization has been dogged down by the lack of fundraising events taking place this year due to COVID-19, most notably the SPCA’s biggest event, the Friends for Life Walk, which usually takes place in September.

To keep people and their pets engaged during the summer months, the SPCA created the Sweat for Pets campaign.

“This event is replacing our annual Friends for Life Walk, so it is super important. We’re used to raising thousands of dollars that help carry us through each year and help keep our doors open,” says Heather Jobe, Community Development Coordinator for the Renfrew County SPCA.

“We had to get a little creative this year, switch it up a bit, and find some way to still raise some money for these animals in need while still staying safe, encouraging others to participate, and do what they can from home.”

The idea is that perspiration can cause inspiration for animal lovers to donate to their local humane society. SPCAs are encouraging anyone and everyone to engage in their choice of activity with their pets.

“We’ve got people that are swimming, we’ve got other people that are kayaking and doing yoga, and running,” says Jobe.

While gathered events are off the table for SPCAs, Marianne Carlyle from the Leeds and Grenville Animal Centre has been rallying support of her individual activities online. Carlyle cycles from Brockville to Cornwall and Napanee, posting videos online along the way, and encouraging donations. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Carlyle plans to cycle 215 kilometres from Brockville to Pembroke for Sweat for Pets.

“Our goal is $20,000 dollars,” says Jobe of the Renfrew County SPCA. “So we are working really hard to reach our goal. Do something you love for something you love.”