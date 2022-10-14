Sutcliffe says 'clear choice' for voters; McKenney warns opponent will hike fees as mayor's race enters homestretch
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe stepped up attacks on their opponents financial plans as the race for mayor of Ottawa entered the homestretch.
"Mark is cutting services and hiking user fees, and his financial plan still doesn't add up," McKenney said on Friday, one day after accusing Sutcliffe of having a "significant hole" in his financial plan.
"This is a critical election for Ottawa, and you have a clear choice," Sutcliffe said in a new television ad.
"To me, it’s about priorities. There’s an expensive path, that spends a quarter of a billion dollars on bike lanes and more free transit. Or, you can choose change that puts your priorities first, and makes your life, more affordable."
The increase in attacks on opponents came as voters headed to the polls for the final Advance Vote Day on Friday ahead of the Oct. 24 election.
During the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate Thursday evening, McKenney said Sutcliffe had a "significant hole" in his financial plan by not accounting for inflation on the full $5 billion budget.
"When you calculated for inflation, you, in fact, left it off half the city budget. You know that this leaves a multi-million dollar hole in your plan, correct?" McKenney said.
McKenney's campaign says Sutcliffe's plan to account for $75 million to $100 million in inflation costs at 3.5 per cent only looks at spending through property taxes, and not on the full $5.1 billion budget that also accounts for government funding and user fees.
"Mark Sutcliffe’s financial plan focuses on how budget pressures impact the property taxpayer. He is the only candidate that has provided an estimate of the pressures that will impact property taxes ($75-100 million)," Sutcliffe's campaign said in a statement Thursday night.
"Going into 2023, the total budget pressures from inflation and growth are the same for Mark Sutcliffe as they are for Catherine McKenney."
On Friday, McKenney's campaign said that statement from Sutcliffe is an admission, "that he's going to hike fees, which will make life more expensive for you."
McKenney's campaign says some examples of what will become more expensive if Sutcliffe is elected include parking fees and traffic enforcement tickets, certain recreation programming and building permits.
"In other words, Mark is planning his tax increases at 2.5 per cent — but making up the difference through charging taxpayers more for the services they use," the McKenney campaign said.
McKenney said in a statement, "Mark is cutting services and hiking user fees, and his financial plan still doesn’t add up."
Sutcliffe's financial plan calls for the city to find between $35 million to $60 million in efficiencies.
Sutcliffe's campaign called McKenney's suggestion of a $100 million hole in the budget a "debate night stunt", attempting to "distract voters from a "$650 million spending spree."
"Their plan will raid the city’s reserves, jack up city debt, and would hike taxes beyond their stated 3 per cent commitment."
During the mayoral debate on CTV News Ottawa, Sutcliffe said his financial plan accounted for inflation and contingencies, adding, "I will not cut programs and services; that's a promise."
Sutcliffe's campaign suggested Thursday evening that McKenney's campaign promises would result in at least a seven per cent tax hike in the third and fourth year of the mandate to balance the books.
In a statement, the campaign said that McKenney is promising to increase spending by $546 million, but after funding from other sources and using reserves, there is still $253 million in unaccounted spending.
"Catherine McKenney’s spending plan will require 12 per cent in additional property tax dollars on top of the proposed 3 per cent annual tax hike that is already in McKenney’s plan," Sutcliffe's campaign said in a statement.
"Those additional tax hikes will occur in years 3 and 4, after McKenney has depleted the city’s reserves by $90M. Because their spending plan ramps up in the final two years, that translates to a property tax increase of at least 7 per cent to balance the books."
McKenney has promised to cap property tax increases at 3 per cent for the four year term, and freeze transit fares.
PARLIAMENTARY BUDGET OFFICER
Both McKenney and Sutcliffe have cited the approval of former parliamentary budget officer Kevin Page as proof their fiscal plans are sound.
Page was asked about his support by Newstalk 580 CFRA on Friday, and says that both the McKenney and Sutcliffe campaigns need to budget for higher inflation.
"Regarding inflation assumptions … both candidates ( McKenney and Sutcliffe) would need to reiterate how inflation assumptions are built into the city budget 2022; what revised assumptions they would use for budget 2023; how they would incorporate the revised assumptions into their revised outlook; and what measures they are prepared to take to address the new inflation assumptions ( spending review, reserves, revenues …)," Page said in an email.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
COVID-19 fatalities have more than doubled in a year; but expert says Omicron deaths may be even higher
While statistics show COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled in a year, an infectious disease expert tells CTVNews.ca the true magnitude of excess mortality is hidden by uneven and insufficient reporting on fatalities across provinces.
WATCH LIVE | 'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
BREAKING | Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
B.C. sextortion trial: Aydin Coban to be sentenced in case involving Amanda Todd
A man convicted in the cyberbullying and extortion of a British Columbia teenager who died by suicide a decade ago is expected to learn his sentence today.
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.
Atlantic
-
Three weeks after Fiona, the number of P.E.I. customers without power drops to 160
Power crews have restored electricity to more than 1,000 Prince Edward Island customers since Thursday night, bringing the number of customers affected by outages to 160.
-
Ex-minister Dominic Cardy says he worries about future of French in N.B. schools
Dominic Cardy says he resigned as Blaine Higgs's education minister because the premier's policy on the French immersion program in schools is damaging to anglophone children.
-
As doctor waitlist hits 116,000 people, N.S. government hints it might terminate list
As the number of Nova Scotians on the ‘Need A Family Practice’ waitlist grows, the provincial government hinted on Friday they may do away with reporting the numbers.
Toronto
-
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
-
$750,000 worth of goods stolen during violent Toronto jewelry store robbery
Toronto police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a Rexdale jewelry store this past spring where the suspects allegedly made off with $750,000 worth of stolen goods.
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gilbert Rozon faces new allegations of sexual assault
Three women have filed civil lawsuits against Quebec entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon for alleged sexual assault.
-
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
-
Haunted house east of Montreal closed after people complained it was 'degrading' to women
A historical village east of Montreal has shut down a haunted house after members of the public complained the Halloween attraction was too shocking. One person wrote on Facebook that the attraction seemed too 'degrading' to women.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP asks public for help in search for missing woman in Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a Kirkland Lake woman missing since Sept. 7.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
-
OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge two
Two Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
London
-
'Faster access to care' Bluewater Health officials say a new helipad will launch a new era for healthcare in Sarnia and Lambton
It was a trial run for a new helipad at the Bluewater Health hospital in Sarnia, as an Ornge Air ambulance touched down Friday morning.
-
86 per cent increase in speeders has Huron OPP concerned
It was a Thanksgiving weekend of heavy footed driving in Huron County, as OPP officers charged 102 people with speeding last weekend.
-
Stanton Farms becomes first agricultural-based renewable natural gas supplier
Dozens gathered at Stanton Farms’ new facility on Friday which will produces renewable natural gas (RNG) from local and farm-based organic waste.
Winnipeg
-
Police looking for suspect connected to grandparent scams
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect connected to a series of grandparent scams.
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in Manitoba
RCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves. Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, approached police in the summer after a private contractor detected anomalies beneath a church using ground-penetrating radar.
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Trudeau stops by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada was in Waterloo Region Friday to talk climate and green incentives.
-
SUVs stolen in Waterloo region recovered from Guelph lot
Police say a pair of SUVs stolen in Waterloo region have been found at a Guelph parking lot.
-
Pop-up park opens in downtown Kitchener
The City of Kitchener is setting up a pop-up park on King Street downtown.
Calgary
-
Alberta's decided voters split between support for UCP, NDP: Poll
A new poll suggests Alberta’s UCP and NDP are neck-and-neck in their popularity amongst Alberta's decided voters ahead of next year’s general election.
-
Alberta NDP looks back at Smith's 2014 comments to push for byelection
Alberta's Official Opposition is pointing at Premier Danielle Smith's past comments in a new call to have her initiate a byelection in the riding of Calgary-Elbow.
-
Absence of former CFL running back in person delays sentencing hearing for voyeurism
Jerome Messam, 37, was expected to appear in Court of King's Bench in Calgary, but his lawyer applied to have his client attend online.
Saskatoon
-
Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available for Sask. residents aged 12+ starting Oct. 17
Saskatchewan residents 12 years of age and older will be able to receive the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine starting on Oct. 17.
-
'Lost its vision': Poundmaker Cree Nation cuts ties with FSIN
Poundmaker Cree Nation is leaving the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), saying the organization has “lost its vision to preserving and protecting treaty rights.”
-
‘This is a rare property’: Nearly $5 million home hits the market in Saskatoon
A home on Saskatchewan Crescent West is for sale with a record listing price of $4.95 million.
Edmonton
-
'Over so fast': Alberta man killed in Las Vegas stabbing remembered by widow
The wife of an Alberta man who was fatally stabbed in a random attack on the Las Vegas Strip last week is remembering him as a kid at heart.
-
Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets
Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday. Police say they were called to the shopping centre in northeast Edmonton around 12:20 p.m. about a "physical altercation" between "multiple students."
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | EFRS fighting grass fire in northwest Edmonton
A grass fire is burning in northwest Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
106-year-old temperature record broken in B.C. as little drought relief in sight
As much of B.C. struggles with severe drought, communities all over the province – from Fort Nelson in the northeast corner to the Fraser Valley and Victoria in the southwest – saw their hottest Oct. 13 on record Thursday.
-
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
-
B.C. sextortion trial: Aydin Coban to be sentenced in case involving Amanda Todd
A man convicted in the cyberbullying and extortion of a British Columbia teenager who died by suicide a decade ago is expected to learn his sentence today.
Regina
-
Inmate charged with second-degree murder following death at Regina Correctional Centre: RCMP
An inmate has been charged with second-degree murder following a death at the Regina Correctional Centre on Wednesday.
-
Former Regina gymnastics coach not guilty of sexual assault: judge
A judge has acquitted a former Regina gymnastics coach of both sexual offences he was facing.
-
Meet some of southern Saskatchewan's biggest Riders Fans
Dean and Sherry Zacharias of Carlyle, Sask. are some of the province’s biggest Saskatchewan Roughriders fans and have the stories and memorabilia to prove it.