Sutcliffe doubles down on transit funding fight with Feds, asks residents to sign petition
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is continuing to demand the federal government provide new funding to support transit services in the City of Ottawa and is inviting residents to sign a petition in a bid to make that happen.
Sutcliffe has been active on social media in recent days since telling residents in a news conference on Thursday that the city could see "very painful" cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments to cover a $140 million a year gap in funding over the next three years.
"I'm fighting for Ottawa's fair share. Since I became mayor, I've built a collaborative relationship with the federal government and the provincial government. I don't believe in political games or negotiating through the media – that’s just not my style," Sutcliffe said in a video message posted to social media site X on Sunday afternoon.
"I have a duty to let Ottawa residents know that we are still not getting the support we need from the other levels of government. It's my job to fight hard on behalf of Ottawa residents to make sure we get our fair share of federal and provincial funding."
The petition, posted to Sutcliffe's website, asks residents to join the "fight for fairness for Ottawa."
"Ottawa is facing a financial crisis. This is our greatest challenge right now and I’m prepared to do everything I can to resolve it. But I can’t do it alone. I need your help. It's time for the federal and provincial governments to recognize the scope of the crisis in our city. And to recognize that we didn’t create this mess," the petition reads.
Sutcliffe declared a "transit crisis" on Thursday, saying OC Transpo has incurred big losses since the start of the pandemic, as passenger ridership significantly dropped affecting revenue. He says the system was built to accommodate public service workers; however, government employees have not fully returned to the office.
Sutcliffe points to an "inequity" in transit funding compared to other cities, pointing to Toronto, where provincial and federal funding has been given for projects such as the Eglington LRT project and the Ontario Line.
"Ottawa simply doesn't get the same level of investment as Toronto – even on a per capita basis. And the federal government is making massive decisions right now that will hurt our downtown and damage our transit system for decades. We can't keep going like this," he said.
"Now, we've done our part, we've found $153 million in saving and efficiencies without cutting programs and services, but now its time for the federal and provincial governments to do their share to support Ottawa. Join me in the fight for fairness."
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Critics of Sutcliffe on social media have been pointing out that the city has been leaning on additional funding for transit from other levels of government for some time. In 2023, the transit budget included a $39 million hole that staff assumed would be filled by the federal or provincial governments, but neither level included additional transit funds in their respective budgets for that year.
Ottawa-area Liberal MP and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds responded to Sutcliffe on Friday, pushing back on his claims that the federal government has not put forward enough financial help for the city.
"We must remember that there is only one taxpayer. The residents of Ottawa have paid their property taxes and they've paid their federal tax with the expectations that we manage their money well and spend it wisely," Sudds wrote in a letter.
"We at the federal level take this responsibility seriously, especially at a time when the people of Ottawa are watching their pocketbooks, and the City of Ottawa is not exempt from this responsibility either."
The provincial government pointed to a major $543-million deal it signed with the City of Ottawa earlier this year, which included money for transportation priorities, including uploading Ottawa Road 174 and a new interchange at Highway 416. The deal did not include operating funds for OC Transpo.
OC Transpo has already announced cuts to O-Train service this fall, with off-peak service reduced to every 10 minutes during mid-day and evening periods. So far this year, OC Transpo has also cut jobs, hiked fares and increased fare inspections. The transit service will also launch a "route optimization" when the new Trillium Line opens this fall, changing dozens of routes and cutting 74,000 hours of bus service.
Transit ridership levels have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels and they continue to be below expectation, leading to revenue shortfalls. Starting Sept. 9, federal workers will be required in offices at least three days per week. Transit staff are hopeful the mandate will boost adult transit pass sales, which are well below their 2019 levels.
Sutcliffe told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday he's been in discussions with federal and provincial counterparts for months and they've been "receptive" but he sounded the alarm publicly because the 2025 municipal budget season is approaching.
Sutcliffe has warned without funding help from the upper levels of government, the transit levy would need to increase 37 per cent, equalling a seven per cent increase in property taxes and said the city may not be able to operate phase two of the LRT.
An opening date for the north-south Trillium Line LRT has not been announced, but is expected to begin service later this summer or in early fall.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Colombian President Petro calls on Venezuela's Maduro to release detailed vote counts from election
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.
Starbucks sales tumble as customers reject high-priced coffee
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Vermont man evacuates neighbours during flooding, weeks after witnessing a driver get swept away
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
Families seek answers after inmates' bodies returned without internal organs
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
Economy grew 0.2% in May, StatCan estimates 2.2% annualized growth in Q2
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2 per cent, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Average Canadian household spends almost half its income on taxes: Fraser Institute
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
-
Sand from the Sahara Desert causing recent lull in the hurricane season: scientists
Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
Toronto
-
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario halts wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
-
'Do not approach him:' Police say Hamilton man facing 11-year prison sentence is at-large
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
-
2 youths charged after several people hit with gel bullets in Vaughan
Two youths have been charged after several people were struck by gel bullets in Vaughan, prompting a police warning on the dangers of replica firearms.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
-
10-year-old boy missing in Montreal
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
-
Quebec e-bus and truck company Lion Electric cuts its workforce again, this time by 30 per cent
For the third time this year, Quebec manufacturer of electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, Lion Electric, is slashing its workforce, reducing its workforce by 30 per cent.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid it.
-
Serious crash closes road at busy downtown Sudbury intersection
Police are asking people to avoid the Lloyd Street area after a serious crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
-
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
Windsor
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
-
Here’s when you can expect a settlement payment from Loblaw for admitting to bread price fixing
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
London
-
Back to work at IMT Defence in Ingersoll
Workers voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement that eliminates the two-tier wage system, they said discriminated against new hires and existing workers with limited seniority.
-
Cyclist killed after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
-
Intersection reopens following crash involving propane tanker truck
Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.
Kitchener
-
Death of neighbourhood deer sparks anger among Waterloo residents
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
-
Guelph mayor calls out public drug use in city
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
-
Free little library destroyed in Kitchener
Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.
Barrie
-
Swim advisory for Couchiching Beach
Couchiching Beach in Orillia has a swim advisory in place.
-
Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
-
Rehabilitation centre for wildlife nears completion
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Bees, wasps to blame for wading pool closure
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
-
Remains believed to be missing man found in wooded area: Manitoba RCMP
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
-
Rally for better bike safety blocks Winnipeg intersection
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
Calgary
-
Alberta Day of Caring: Recycle empty bottles and cans to help Jasper wildfire evacuees
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
-
Jasper's fire-affected small businesses face rocky road ahead
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
Edmonton
-
Jasper's fire-affected small businesses face rocky road ahead
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm with a late-day storm risk
We should see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the rest of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton.
-
Edmonton man sentenced to 5 years in prison in terrorism case in United Kingdom
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
Regina
-
Sask. currently dealing with over 80 wildfires, none threatening communities, SPSA says
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
-
Former Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart dead at 73
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
-
'It was a shock': Fire claims historic hotel and café in Radville, Sask.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
-
Potentially toxic algae discovered in Saskatoon pond
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
-
Former Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart dead at 73
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Vancouver
-
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
-
West Vancouver mayor on deadline to enact new housing bylaws: 'The gun is to our head'
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
-
New poll shows BC Conservatives closing gap with NDP as BC United loses another MLA
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
-
New poll shows BC Conservatives closing gap with NDP as BC United loses another MLA
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
-
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.