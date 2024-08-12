Sutcliffe doubles down on transit funding fight with Feds, asks residents to sign petition

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is continuing to demand the federal government provide new funding to support transit services in the City of Ottawa and is inviting residents to sign a petition in a bid to make that happen.

Sutcliffe has been active on social media in recent days since telling residents in a news conference on Thursday that the city could see "very painful" cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments to cover a $140 million a year gap in funding over the next three years.

"I'm fighting for Ottawa's fair share. Since I became mayor, I've built a collaborative relationship with the federal government and the provincial government. I don't believe in political games or negotiating through the media – that’s just not my style," Sutcliffe said in a video message posted to social media site X on Sunday afternoon.

"I have a duty to let Ottawa residents know that we are still not getting the support we need from the other levels of government. It's my job to fight hard on behalf of Ottawa residents to make sure we get our fair share of federal and provincial funding."

The petition, posted to Sutcliffe's website, asks residents to join the "fight for fairness for Ottawa."

"Ottawa is facing a financial crisis. This is our greatest challenge right now and I’m prepared to do everything I can to resolve it. But I can’t do it alone. I need your help. It's time for the federal and provincial governments to recognize the scope of the crisis in our city. And to recognize that we didn’t create this mess," the petition reads.

Sutcliffe declared a "transit crisis" on Thursday, saying OC Transpo has incurred big losses since the start of the pandemic, as passenger ridership significantly dropped affecting revenue. He says the system was built to accommodate public service workers; however, government employees have not fully returned to the office.

Sutcliffe points to an "inequity" in transit funding compared to other cities, pointing to Toronto, where provincial and federal funding has been given for projects such as the Eglington LRT project and the Ontario Line.

"Ottawa simply doesn't get the same level of investment as Toronto – even on a per capita basis. And the federal government is making massive decisions right now that will hurt our downtown and damage our transit system for decades. We can't keep going like this," he said.

"Now, we've done our part, we've found $153 million in saving and efficiencies without cutting programs and services, but now its time for the federal and provincial governments to do their share to support Ottawa. Join me in the fight for fairness."

Critics of Sutcliffe on social media have been pointing out that the city has been leaning on additional funding for transit from other levels of government for some time. In 2023, the transit budget included a $39 million hole that staff assumed would be filled by the federal or provincial governments, but neither level included additional transit funds in their respective budgets for that year.

Ottawa-area Liberal MP and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds responded to Sutcliffe on Friday, pushing back on his claims that the federal government has not put forward enough financial help for the city.

"We must remember that there is only one taxpayer. The residents of Ottawa have paid their property taxes and they've paid their federal tax with the expectations that we manage their money well and spend it wisely," Sudds wrote in a letter.

"We at the federal level take this responsibility seriously, especially at a time when the people of Ottawa are watching their pocketbooks, and the City of Ottawa is not exempt from this responsibility either."

The provincial government pointed to a major $543-million deal it signed with the City of Ottawa earlier this year, which included money for transportation priorities, including uploading Ottawa Road 174 and a new interchange at Highway 416. The deal did not include operating funds for OC Transpo.

OC Transpo has already announced cuts to O-Train service this fall, with off-peak service reduced to every 10 minutes during mid-day and evening periods. So far this year, OC Transpo has also cut jobs, hiked fares and increased fare inspections. The transit service will also launch a "route optimization" when the new Trillium Line opens this fall, changing dozens of routes and cutting 74,000 hours of bus service.

Transit ridership levels have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels and they continue to be below expectation, leading to revenue shortfalls. Starting Sept. 9, federal workers will be required in offices at least three days per week. Transit staff are hopeful the mandate will boost adult transit pass sales, which are well below their 2019 levels.

Sutcliffe told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday he's been in discussions with federal and provincial counterparts for months and they've been "receptive" but he sounded the alarm publicly because the 2025 municipal budget season is approaching.

Sutcliffe has warned without funding help from the upper levels of government, the transit levy would need to increase 37 per cent, equalling a seven per cent increase in property taxes and said the city may not be able to operate phase two of the LRT.

An opening date for the north-south Trillium Line LRT has not been announced, but is expected to begin service later this summer or in early fall.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond