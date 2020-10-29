OTTAWA -- Cornwall police is reminding parents to talk to their children about what to do if a stranger approaches them after a young boy was approached by an unknown man.

Police say on Oct. 8, an unknown man approached a boy who was sitting outside of the Benson Centre on Seventh Street West and told the boy he was there to pick him up.

A witness in the area intervened and the man left the area.

Police say the unknown person was a white man, approximately 5'7"-5'9" tall, with a thin build and a small gray beard. The man left the area in an older model silver, four-door Volkswagen sedan with rust on the front and rear panels.

Police say the incident is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Cornwall police share helpful advice for parents to share with their children if they are approached by an unknown person: