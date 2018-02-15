

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police say an unknown substance found inside a suspicious package in a government office in Hull was inert.

Gatineau Police were called to 70 Crémazie Street just before noon Thursday.

Hazardous Materials crews from both Gatineau and Ottawa were called to the scene, as well as Quebec provincial police. HAZMAT teams have since left the scene.

Approximately 200 employees on the floor where the package was found were told to remain inside the building, but have since been allowed to leave.

The individual who first came in contact with the package was taken to hospital as a precaution, but police say analysis of the unidentified substance showed that it was not dangerous.

Police say there was only a small amount of the substance inside the package. It was since been seized by Gatineau Police as they continue to investigate.