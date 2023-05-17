Suspicious package found at Place d'Orleans mall

Ottawa police have given the all-clear at Place d'Orleans mall after a suspicious package was found.

Emergency crews rushed to the shopping centre early Wednesday afternoon for what police called a "suspicious incident."

A photo from the scene showed about a dozen emergency vehicles in the mall’s parking lot. Police, paramedics and fire crews were all at the scene.

Police said a suspicious package was found and deemed safe. There is no threat to public safety and officers have cleared the area. No one was injured.

Around 12:50 p.m., the Place d'Orleans general manager said the full mall had reopened.