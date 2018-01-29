

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Old Ottawa South last week.

Police were called to the area of Brewer Arena on Hopewell Avenue on January 24 for a report of a suspicious incident involving a 13-year-old girl.

Police say a man appeared to be arranging something in the back seat of his car when he noticed the girl walking alone. The suspect then entered his car and drove up to the young girl and asked if she wanted to drive. Police say when the girl refused, he told her he would drive her to the Eiffel Tower.

The girl ran towards her school and alerted another student and their parents about the incident. Police say the suspect then sped off out of the parking lot.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with tanned skin or Middle Eastern, approximately 50 years old, with a short grey beard, yellow teeth and a “pot belly.” He was wearing a grey toque and jacket, black gloves with grey lines. He was driving a silver or grey four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police.