OTTAWA -- NEW -- Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death in Ottawa's west end. Police say a body was found outside on Thursday, January 30 around 11:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Carling Avenue near Kirkwood Avenue, just west of Westgate Mall.

There is very little information but Ottawa Police confirm it is an adult. At this point, there is no description of how the person died, nor the person's age. The Major Crimes Unit is assisting criminal investigators.

More to come....