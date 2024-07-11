OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Suspended eastern Ontario driver stopped on Hwy. 401 after failing to move over for emergency vehicle

    The Ontario Provincial police (OPP) says a driver in South Glengarry Township is facing charges after failing to move over to allow an emergency vehicle to pass on Highway 401. 

    It happened on July 5.

    When he was stopped, officers found that he's a suspended driver. Police also found unmarked tobacco on him.

    As a result, he has been arrested and charged. 

     

