Suspended driver fined $2,400 for speeding in western Quebec

A 21-year-old west Quebec man is facing $2,400 in fines after he was caught driving 52 km/h over the speed limit with a suspended licence and impersonated his brother when officers pulled him over.

An officer with the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police spotted the driver going 142 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Hwy. 105 in La Peche around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver from Aumond, Que. gave a false identity to the officers, who then confirmed the driver's licence has been suspended.

"The driver tried to use his brother’s identity but was unsuccessful," police said.

The man received three fines worth a total of $2,369 and 10 points. The vehicle he was driving did not belong to him. It was seized for 30 days.

Police did give the driver a ride to work.