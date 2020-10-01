OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for four suspects after a gun was pointed at a homeowner during a home invasion in Ottawa's west-end three weeks ago.

Police say at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 10, two men pointed a gun at the homeowner as he arrived at a home on Whitestone Drive, near Central Park Drive, and forced him to enter his property.

Inside the home, police say the suspects encountered other members of the family and they ran off towards a parked vehicle.

Two suspects were inside the vehicle.

Police say the first suspect is described as a Black man, 20 to 29 years-old, 6'0". He was wearing gray clothing with a white t-shirt over his shoulder. The second suspect is described as a Black man, 20 to 29 years-old 6'0", and wearing black clothing and a cloth mask over his moth and noise.

No description of the suspects waiting in the parked vehicle were disclosed.

The vehicle is described as a grey four-door Honda with blacked-out rear lights, tinted windows, front winter tires and rear stock rims. It was also equipped with a distinctively loud muffler.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.