Suspect who allegedly stole entire cash drawer from ByWard Market store sought by police

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after allegedly entering a commercial store in the ByWard Market and stealing the entire cash drawer on Monday.

    The suspect allegedly entered a store located in the 300 block of Dalhousie Street at 11:30 p.m.,"jumped onto the counter, and stole the entire cash drawer," before running away. The amount of cash is unknown, police say.

    The suspect is described as a white man, in his 30's, approximately 5-foot-7, with medium build, dark brown hair and dark brown facial hair. He has distinct tattoos on his right hand. At the time the incident happened, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, black Adidas sweatpants and black shoes with white soles.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2193, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

