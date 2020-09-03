OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a man was sexually assaulted east of downtown last weekend.

Police say around 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, an unknown man entered a ground-floor unit in the area of Montreal Road and Lacasse Avenue in Vanier.

The man sexually assaulted another man with mobility issues, police said in a news release. The victim suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled the area.

Police describe the suspect as Black, between 25 and 35 years old, six feet tall and slim. He was wearing a black face mask, a black head covering and green sweatpants. Police say he did not speak English.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.