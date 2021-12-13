Advertisement
Suspect wanted in Perth, Ont. armed robbery
Published Monday, December 13, 2021 3:18PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 13, 2021 3:18PM EST
Police in Perth, Ont. say they are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night.
The suspect walked into a business on Gore Street around 7 p.m. and displayed what appeared to be a firearm to the employee, OPP said in a news release.
The suspect took cash and cigarettes and fled the scene. Police described him as male, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a slim build.
He was wearing a brown work coat, red hoodie, dark pants and dark running shoes. He was also wearing a black ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanark County OPP.