Suspect wanted in Kanata robbery
The Ottawa Police robbery unit is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a commercial robbery in the Bridlewood area of Kanata earlier this month.
On June 3 around 1:30 a.m., police say a suspect brandishing a knife entered a store in the 1-100 block of Stonehaven Drive and demanded money from the cashier.
The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old with a muscular build. At the time he was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a blue face covering.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The federal Liberals introduced new legislation today that would require the government to develop and share a plan every five years to help workers transition to a clean-energy economy.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
BREAKING | Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
Ontario's top court upholds convictions against Laura Babcock's murderers
Ontario's top court has upheld convictions against Dellen Millard and Mark Smich for killing a 23-year-old woman, marking back-to-back appeals dismissed this week against the multiple murderers.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
Girl sexually assaulted in Halifax Walmart: police
Police say a girl was sexually assaulted in a Halifax Walmart last weekend.
-
Woman dead, 10 homeless after house fire in western Nova Scotia
A woman is dead following a house fire in western Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
Man falls to death from window of Toronto hotel after police interaction
The SIU has been called in after a man fell to his death following an interaction with police in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario's top court upholds convictions against Laura Babcock's murderers
Ontario's top court has upheld convictions against Dellen Millard and Mark Smich for killing a 23-year-old woman, marking back-to-back appeals dismissed this week against the multiple murderers.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
-
Gun crime down 30 per cent, but Montreal police say it's too soon to call it a success
Violent crime involving firearms is down nearly 30 per cent compared to this time last year, according to the chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), who says it's still too soon to say whether or not their strategy to curb armed violence is paying off.
Northern Ontario
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
Teen double stabbing suspects surrender in Sudbury, 16-year-old charged with murder
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
'I was teary-eyed and full of joy': Mildmay couple celebrate $100K Encore win
A lotto win for a married couple from Mildmay, Ont. has been decades in the making, after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
Winnipeg
-
New Costco location planned for Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
Employees vote in favour of Manitoba’s first ever cannabis collective agreement: union
Over 100 cannabis workers in Manitoba have voted overwhelmingly in favour of signing a new collective agreement, making it the first of its kind in the province.
-
Man charged with manslaughter after weekend fight in Brandon: police
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a man’s death in Brandon over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Section of Charles Street West reopens to traffic after crash
After weeks of repairs, a stretch of Charles Street West in downtown Kitchener has reopened to traffic.
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
-
Driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into tree
A 38-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
-
Stolen Jeep torched in Calgary alley, police release video
Calgary police have released a video showing several men allegedly setting a stolen vehicle on fire in a Renfrew alley last month.
-
Masking will no longer be required at AHS facilities as of June 19
Alberta Health Services says continuous masking will no longer be required at AHS facilities and continuing care contract sites as of June 19.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Classes were cancelled at a Saskatoon school Wednesday morning in response to a heavy police presence in the surrounding neighbourhood.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Trial date set for Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking deaths
The trial for a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths has been scheduled.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health-care crisis: Bigger bureaucracy, longer waits and calls for an overhaul
British Columbia's health-care bureaucracy is growing while the front line thins, prompting fresh calls for attention to physician recommendations and even a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Regina
-
Crown presses Joseph Thauberger for true version of story that led to brother's death
The Joseph Thauberger murder trial resumed Wednesday with the accused on the stand for the second straight day.
-
Riders CEO says changes have been made to help address affordability issues for 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will look to improve to 2-0 on the young Canadian Football League (CFL) season Friday night when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for their 2023 home opener. President and CEO Craig Reynolds says some changes have been made to make games more affordable.
-
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.