Suspect wanted in Kanata robbery

The Ottawa Police robbery unit is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a commercial robbery in the Bridlewood area of Kanata earlier this month.

On June 3 around 1:30 a.m., police say a suspect brandishing a knife entered a store in the 1-100 block of Stonehaven Drive and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old with a muscular build. At the time he was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a blue face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.