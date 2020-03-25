OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in the ByWard Market area earlier this month.

A man walked into a store on Dalhousie Street near Clarence Street on March 9 just after 9:20 a.m. brandishing “a long stick,” police said in a news release.

He demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount. No one was injured.

Police say the man is in his 50s with a medium build and unshaven with black and grey hair.

He was wearing a black hoodie and a large dark blue coat with a brown fur-lined hood.