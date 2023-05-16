Suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation identified

Ottawa police say a suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults this week has been identified.

Police say the first reported incident happened on an NCC trail near Eagleson Road on Monday.

On Tuesday, another sexual assault was reported at a business on Fernbank Road. Police believe the same man is responsible for both incidents and there may be other cases.

Police had put out a request to the public to help identify the man Tuesday. He was identified within the space of an hour.

No charges have been announced.