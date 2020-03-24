OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect of a theft on Carling Avenue near Woodroffe Avenue earlier this month.

Police say the man entered a business on March 1, put several items in his backpack and fled the store.

He’s described as between five-foot-10 and six feet tall, about 160 pounds with dark hair and a receding hairline.

He was wearing a black Outbound puffy jacket, light blue jeans, camel-coloured boots and wrap-around glasses at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit.