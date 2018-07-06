

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are looking for a 25-year-old man who is wanted after a stabbing overnight.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Coleford Pl., just east of St. Laurent Blvd.

Police say a 35-year-old man was stabbed while inside a home, suffering life-threatening injuries.

25-year-old Brian Barnabas is wanted for attempted murder in connection with this case.

He’s described as Indigenous, about 5’8” tall and weighing about 146 lbs.

Police say Barnabas should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach, but call 911.