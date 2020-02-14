OTTAWA -- Ottawa police arrested a man in connection with two separate robberies that took place 10 minutes apart on Wednesday afternoon.

The first incident occurred on Blair Road, where a man entered a building, suggested he was armed, and demanded cigarettes and cash.

The suspect fled empty-handed in a taxi.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the man entered a bank on Montreal Road and demanded cash, gesturing he had a weapon, police say. An undisclosed amount of money was turned over and he fled in the waiting taxi.

Officers located a man shortly thereafter and arrested him without incident.

A 41-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with attempted robbery, robbery, failure to comply and two counts of breach of probation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.