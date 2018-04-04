

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police are hoping you can help them identify a man involved in a west end robbery at a bank.



On March 19th around 7 p.m. a man walked into the Royal Bank on Centrepointe Drive to use the ATM.



That's when he was reportedly approached by the suspect, who demanded cash.



He is described as being black, between 5'7 and 5'9 with a medium build and clean shaven. He was wearing a light-coloured winter jacket with fur around the hood.



Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.