Suspect stole from Ottawa store three times: police

Ottawa police are searching for a suspect they say stole from the same store three separate times in less than a month.

Police say the suspect entered a store on Iris Street near Baxter Road three times and stole several items each time.

The thefts happened on Feb. 19 around 5:40 p.m., Feb. 22 around 7:50 p.m. and March 9 around 7:50 p.m.

Police described the suspect as white and in their 20s. They did not provide a gender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police or Crime Stoppers.