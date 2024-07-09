Suspect sought in connection with Hampton Park Plaza shooting

The Ottawa Police Service have released information on a suspect they believe to be involved in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man at the Hampton Park Plaza shopping complex last week.

Police have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for Kennedid Atteyeh, 23, of Ottawa for accessory after the fact to murder.

Atteyeh is described as a black male, 6 feet 4 inches tall, with dark eyes and short dark hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911, but police say they believe he has left the country.

Anyone who knows where he could be, witnessed the shooting or who may have any other information is asked contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:10 p.m. on July 7.

The victim, 28-year-old Adam Abdullahi Elmi, was shot several times outside a Fat Bastard Burrito at the shopping complex, located near Carling and Kirkwood avenues. Police told CTV News they believe the shooting was targeted.