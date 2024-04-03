Suspect sought by police after stealing car, assaulting owner in Ottawa's south end

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect after he assaulted a man and stole his vehicle Tuesday on Gibford Drive.

Police say they received a call around 9 a.m. reporting a car theft and injury to the owner in the 2900 block of Gibford Drive.

According to the initial call, the suspect approached the victim as he was exiting his vehicle in a parking lot, assaulted him, then took off with his vehicle, driving east bound towards Uplands Drive.

Police add that the victim sustained minor injuries.

The male suspect is described as being in his early 20s, approximately six-feet tall and having a thin build. At the time, he was wearing black jacket, black pants, running shoes, a black baseball cap and a black medical mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.