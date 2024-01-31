OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Suspect sought by OPP following Casselman Arena ATM theft

    The Ontario Provincial Police is asking people for help to identify a suspect involved with a break and enter and theft at Casselman Arena. (OPP/ handout)
    The Ontario Provincial Police is asking people for help identifying a suspect involved with a break and enter and theft of cash from an ATM at the Casselman Arena.

    Police say the theft happened on Jan. 18 around 3:10 a.m. The suspect got out of a white or silver pickup truck outside the Casselman Arena, located at 758 Brebeuf St. and entered through the main lobby doors.

    He is described as being in his mid-twenties, with medium-length unkempt blonde hair. He was wearing a red and black toque, a winter plaid coat with a unique tear in the mid-back, dark pants and boots at the time of entry.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

     

     

