Suspect robs business, assaults cashier on Hunt Club Road

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect that robbed a business and assaulted an employee in the early morning hours of Oct. 26.

Police say that at 1:20 a.m., a suspect entered a commercial business on the 600 block of Hunt Club Road, near the Paul Anka Drive intersection. The person allegedly went to the side of the cashier, broke the door and gained access behind the counter.

The suspect also assaulted the cashier before taking several packages of cigarettes before leaving the business.

The suspect is described as a six foot tall black man with a receding hairline and a beard. He was wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is being asked to contact the OPS Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116