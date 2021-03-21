BELLEVILLE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a man wanted in connection with the alleged stabbing of an officer near Belleville is now facing an attempted murder charge.

OPP said that officers tried to stop a vehicle on County Road 14 west of Highway 62, northwest of Belleville, at around 1 a.m. Sunday. The suspect collided with the police cruiser and then, when both he and the officer were out of their cars, the suspect allegedly stabbed the officer and ran away.

The officer is recovering in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told residents in the Foxboro area to remain inside and ensure their home and car doors were locked while a large contingent of officers searched for the man. An Alert Ready message was broadcast through cell phones and media in Hastings County early Sunday morning as well.

Shortly after 9 a.m., OPP tweeted that the suspect was arrested without incident and thanked the public for providing tips. The shelter-in-place was also lifted.

An individual, wanted in connection with a violent assault on an OPP member near Foxboro, n/w of #Belleville overnight, has ben arrested without further incident. The shelter in place is now over. Thanks to everyone for tips and your kind words regarding our member. #Quinte ^bd pic.twitter.com/0gdTKjndfp — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 21, 2021

On Monday, OPP said Charles Parkinson, 26, of Northumberland County was charged with attempted murder and disarming a peace officer.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court by video on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the person responsible is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.