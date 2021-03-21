BELLEVILLE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a man wanted in connection with the alleged stabbing of an officer near Belleville has been arrested and a shelter-in-place order for the Foxboro area has ended.

In a now-deleted statement on Twitter early Sunday morning, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said officers tried to stop a vehicle on County Road 14 west of Highway 62, northwest of Belleville, at around 1 a.m. Sunday. The suspect collided with the police cruiser and then, when both he and the officer were out of their cars, the suspect allegedly stabbed the officer and ran away.

The officer is in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

The information was later shared in a police media release.

Police told residents in the Foxboro area to remain inside and ensure their home and car doors were locked while a large contingent of officers searched for the man. An Alert Ready message was broadcast through cell phones and media in Hastings County early Sunday morning as well.

Shortly after 9 a.m., OPP tweeted that the suspect was arrested without incident and thanked the public for providing tips.

An individual, wanted in connection with a violent assault on an OPP member near Foxboro, n/w of #Belleville overnight, has ben arrested without further incident. The shelter in place is now over. Thanks to everyone for tips and your kind words regarding our member. #Quinte ^bd pic.twitter.com/0gdTKjndfp — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 21, 2021

Police have yet to announce formal charges. CTV News has removed the photo and name of the suspect at this time.

During the search, Dickson said the suspect was wanted for attempted murder.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.